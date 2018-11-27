SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Holdings Increased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 255,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

