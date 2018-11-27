Sphre AIR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $466.00 (XID)

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Sphre AIR has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sphre AIR token can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and Cryptopia. Sphre AIR has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.02220337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00129910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00190682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.39 or 0.08507627 BTC.

Sphre AIR Profile

Sphre AIR launched on July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. The official website for Sphre AIR is sphereidentity.com. The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo. Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco.

Sphre AIR Token Trading

Sphre AIR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphre AIR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphre AIR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

