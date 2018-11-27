Spirent Communications’ (SPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a report released on Monday.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 145.25 ($1.90).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Monday. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

In related news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £413.63 ($540.48).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

