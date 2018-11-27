Spirit Airlines (SAVE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Cowen

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.05 million.

In related news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $227,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,816 shares of company stock valued at $290,273 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.