Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock to $98.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 726,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,669 shares.The stock last traded at $58.76 and had previously closed at $50.98.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research set a $61.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $56.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $227,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,816 shares of company stock worth $290,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

