Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sprague Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Sprague Resources posted sales of $932.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprague Resources.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.70). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SRLP stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 236.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 18.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 71,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the third quarter valued at $7,172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

