Stars Group (TSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

TSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Stars Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.68 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 18.05%. Stars Group’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

