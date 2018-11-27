Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $8,728,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,507 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,764. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,122,000 after purchasing an additional 642,540 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

