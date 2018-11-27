Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 27th (AAPL, ADJ, AFX, AIR, AKRX, AM3D, AMSWA, AT1, B4B3, BAS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 27th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $225.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) was given a €56.50 ($65.70) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $13.50 to $11.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.90 ($10.35) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €96.00 ($111.63) price target by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €123.00 ($143.02) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €99.00 ($115.12) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.30 ($7.33) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $56.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.50 ($70.35) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at Brean Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €18.80 ($21.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was given a $100.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was given a $15.00 price target by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was given a $12.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) was given a €40.50 ($47.09) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was given a $5.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was given a $3.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) was given a $7.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.80 ($14.88) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was given a $13.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.60 ($3.02) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc to $24.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) was given a €353.00 ($410.47) price target by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was given a $4.00 target price by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was given a $35.00 price target by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €117.00 ($136.05) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €5.80 ($6.74) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €21.50 ($25.00) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 101 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price trimmed by Longbow Research from $49.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.