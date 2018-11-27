Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of American Eagle Outfitters Put Options (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,756 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the average daily volume of 626 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $422,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 660.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $123,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 86.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-american-eagle-outfitters-put-options-aeo.html.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.