Stratex International (STI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Stratex International (LON:STI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Stratex International earned a media sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Stratex International has a 52 week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.11 ($0.03).

Stratex International Company Profile

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

