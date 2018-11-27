StrongHands 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,709.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $792,825.00 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 15,997,991,915,031 coins and its circulating supply is 9,237,760,741,576 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

