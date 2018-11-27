Substratum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $158,988.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and $158,988.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Tidex and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.02346812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00129248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00190517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.08383362 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, Tidex, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, BiteBTC, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

