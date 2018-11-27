Suffolk Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,279 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,170,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,107,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $846.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.17.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Suffolk Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/suffolk-capital-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.