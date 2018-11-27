Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 Chubb Ltd (CB)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,007 shares of company stock worth $34,077,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.74. The stock had a trading volume of 114,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 Chubb Ltd (CB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/summit-securities-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-3200-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.