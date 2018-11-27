Summit Securities Group LLC Buys 16,900 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 582.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,874,000 after acquiring an additional 385,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

VLO traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. 23,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,724. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

