Summit Securities Group LLC Has $729,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 137.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,534,000 after buying an additional 124,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,431,000 after buying an additional 750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,951,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,832,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,488,000 after buying an additional 644,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,565,000 after buying an additional 946,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. 176,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,639. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $585,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

