Summit Securities Group LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 1,095.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,875. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Summit Securities Group LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/summit-securities-group-llc-takes-560000-position-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.