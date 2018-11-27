SunTrust Banks Lowers Boston Properties (BXP) Price Target to $135.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $137.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,407,000 after acquiring an additional 169,036 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.