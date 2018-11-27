Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,989,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,102% from the previous session’s volume of 165,565 shares.The stock last traded at $2.08 and had previously closed at $1.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 122,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

