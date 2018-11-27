Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Insider Elizabeth Summers Purchases 2,000 Shares

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) insider Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,400.00.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.20 on Tuesday. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/superior-plus-corp-spb-insider-elizabeth-summers-purchases-2000-shares.html.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.