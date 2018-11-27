Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

