Swiss National Bank Has $27.59 Million Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $27,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,328,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,802,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 964,068 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 108,665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 793,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,753,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 739,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Has $27.59 Million Stake in Unum Group (UNM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/swiss-national-bank-has-27-59-million-stake-in-unum-group-unm.html.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.