Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of OGE Energy worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $154,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,617.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on OGE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

