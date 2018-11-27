Swiss National Bank Sells 26,500 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter worth $188,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 11.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 32.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.46. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

