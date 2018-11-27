Tailored Brands (TLRD) versus Almost Never Films (HLWD) Financial Contrast

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Almost Never Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands 3.01% -933.71% 5.92% Almost Never Films N/A -148.19% -16.95%

Dividends

Tailored Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Almost Never Films does not pay a dividend. Tailored Brands pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tailored Brands and Almost Never Films’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $3.30 billion 0.34 $96.70 million $2.20 10.29 Almost Never Films $10,000.00 520.20 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Tailored Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Never Films.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tailored Brands and Almost Never Films, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tailored Brands presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.09%. Given Tailored Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tailored Brands is more favorable than Almost Never Films.

Volatility and Risk

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almost Never Films has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tailored Brands beats Almost Never Films on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated 1,477 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, Joseph Abboud, and K&G; and 38 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Dimensions, Alexandra, Yaffy, and Twin Hill brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through dimensions.co.uk, alexandra.co.uk, and twinhill.com Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, quick service restaurant, car rental, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

