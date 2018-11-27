Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, MED boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

TNDM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 780,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,921.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply