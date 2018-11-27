Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, MED boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

TNDM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 780,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,921.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

