Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Receives $22.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,514.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $203,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,479.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $23.39 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

