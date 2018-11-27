Target (TGT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Target is trying to adapt fast with the changing retail ecosystem. The company is deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capacities, come up with new brands, remodel stores and expand same-day delivery options. All these bode well for the stock that has risen in line with the industry in a year's time with decent performance in third-quarter fiscal 2018. Notably, both the top and the bottom lines maintained the trend of year-over-year improvement. Although earnings missed, sales beat the consensus mark for the seventh quarter in a row. The quarter also witnessed healthy traffic growth and registered impressive comparable digital channel sales. Target kept its fiscal 2018 earnings view intact. Looking ahead, analysts anticipate that incremental investments, higher wages and rise in costs due to new fulfillment options may hurt margins. Nonetheless, we believe it is better to face short-term impediments to attain long-term goals.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Target to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE TGT opened at $69.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $229,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 21.2% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

