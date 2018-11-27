Tc Pipelines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,961% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.41. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.524 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.50%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

