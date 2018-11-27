Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Evergy (EVRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Evergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 209,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Evergy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $59,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $506,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,585 shares of company stock worth $908,980.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-cuts-stake-in-evergy-evrg.html.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.