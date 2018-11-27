Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 127.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $91.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

