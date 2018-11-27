Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 43.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 70.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $381,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Grover sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $1,154,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,133.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and sold 302,981 shares valued at $36,208,141. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.60 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

