Tech Data (TECD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/20/2018 – Tech Data was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2018 – Tech Data was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2018 – Tech Data had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tech Data has underperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to dismal margin trends. We note that stiff competition along with unfavorable product mix marred gross margin performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s adjusted operating margin picture has been dismal. These factors along with risk of changes in supplier polices as well as data security breach are threats to the company’s operations and profitability. On the bright side, Tech Data’s top-line performance has been impressive with year-on-year growth in the past six quarters. Revenues during the second quarter were driven by robust demand for Endpoint Solutions. Additionally, in the said quarter, Tech Data launched a Global Business Optimization Program to enhance savings and improve productivity. Further, investments to bolster end-to-end portfolio as well as data-centric capabilities bode well.”

11/13/2018 – Tech Data was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2018 – Tech Data was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2018 – Tech Data was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2018 – Tech Data was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tech Data by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Tech Data by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tech Data by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tech Data by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Tech Data by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

