Technip (TKPPY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Technip (OTCMKTS:TKPPY) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Technip earned a daily sentiment score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Technip has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

About Technip

Technip SA (Technip) is engaged in project management, engineering and construction for the energy sector. The Company operates through two segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore and Corporate. The Subsea segment includes the design, manufacture, procurement and installation of subsea equipment. The Onshore/Offshore segment includes the engineering and construction business for petrochemical and refining plants, the facilities for developing onshore oil and gas fields (including gas treatment units, liquefied natural gas (LNG) units and onshore pipelines), as well as the design and construction of fixed or floating facilities and surface installations.

