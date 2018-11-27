Teleflex Incorporated to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a report issued on Monday, November 26th. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.38.

TFX stock opened at $258.03 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $227.52 and a 12-month high of $288.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 22.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 76,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 169,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.73, for a total transaction of $2,488,857.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $20,774,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.55, for a total transaction of $1,287,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $22,562,313 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

