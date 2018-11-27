Telenav Inc (TNAV) CEO H.P. Jin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) CEO H.P. Jin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,472.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
H.P. Jin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 21st, H.P. Jin bought 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.
Shares of TNAV opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Telenav Inc has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.74 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telenav by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telenav by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,021 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telenav by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.
About Telenav
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.