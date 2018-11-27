Telenav (TNAV) & Applied Energetics (AERG) Head to Head Analysis

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Telenav has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics has a beta of 4.43, suggesting that its stock price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telenav and Applied Energetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenav presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 122.36%. Given Telenav’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -66.53% -115.32% -27.32% Applied Energetics N/A N/A -540.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Telenav shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Telenav shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Applied Energetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telenav and Applied Energetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $106.18 million 1.77 -$89.11 million ($1.95) -2.13 Applied Energetics N/A N/A -$790,000.00 N/A N/A

Applied Energetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telenav.

Summary

Telenav beats Applied Energetics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Telenav GPS Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products for military and commercial applications worldwide. It also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

