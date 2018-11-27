Tenaris (TS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.35

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 657118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. ValuEngine cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tenaris (TS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.35” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/tenaris-ts-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-24-35.html.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.