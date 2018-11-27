TERUMO Corp/ADR (TRUMY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.15

News stories about TERUMO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TERUMO Corp/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TERUMO Corp/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

TERUMO Corp/ADR stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TERUMO Corp/ADR has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $62.05.

About TERUMO Corp/ADR

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

