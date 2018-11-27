The Carlyle Group (CG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

In other news, Director Janet Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

