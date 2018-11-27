The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 873.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,630,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $206,654,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 218.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,080,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,934,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 672.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,953,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC set a $61.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,610.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

