The Sage Group (SGE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

SGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised The Sage Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 629.17 ($8.22).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 582.80 ($7.62) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a GBX 10.85 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.65.

In related news, insider Donald H. Brydon purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £113,300 ($148,046.52).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

