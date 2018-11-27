Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCG. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 154 ($2.01) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Shore Capital cut shares of Thomas Cook Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Thomas Cook Group to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Thomas Cook Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 110.30 ($1.44).

Get Thomas Cook Group alerts:

Shares of Thomas Cook Group stock opened at GBX 48.54 ($0.63) on Friday. Thomas Cook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.25 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

In other Thomas Cook Group news, insider Frank Meysman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.