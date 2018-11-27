Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Stock Price Down 30.4%

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) shares were down 30.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.64 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.81 ($0.44). Approximately 6,930,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.54 ($0.63).

Several research firms have commented on TCG. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 ($2.01) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomas Cook Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 110.30 ($1.44).

In other news, insider Frank Meysman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

About Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

