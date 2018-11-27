THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (TCKGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of TCKGY stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

About THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

