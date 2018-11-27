ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.72 ($28.75).

TKA stock opened at €16.60 ($19.30) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

