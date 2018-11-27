Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $85.68 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,780,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for about 5.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in US Foods were worth $85,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 3,200 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $100,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,405. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

