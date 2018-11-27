TIX (TIXC) versus AMC Entertainment (AMC) Head-To-Head Contrast

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TIX and AMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIX -50.81% -11.59% -10.39% AMC Entertainment -6.17% -0.63% -0.12%

Dividends

AMC Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. TIX does not pay a dividend. AMC Entertainment pays out -89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

TIX has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TIX and AMC Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIX $17.40 million 0.29 -$4.68 million N/A N/A AMC Entertainment $5.08 billion 0.36 -$487.20 million ($0.89) -15.91

TIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMC Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TIX and AMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIX 0 0 0 0 N/A AMC Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67

AMC Entertainment has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than TIX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AMC Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of TIX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AMC Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMC Entertainment beats TIX on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events. The company also provides reservations for discounted dinners at various restaurants surrounding the Las Vegas strip and downtown. As of February 21, 2017, it operated 10 discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd.

