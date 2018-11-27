TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 380,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,748 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 41.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 135,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 695,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $77,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $231,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $49.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

